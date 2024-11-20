Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27" IPS Full HD monitor with USB-C

27MS530B-B

27” IPS Full HD monitor with USB-C

Front view

27" IPS Full HD display

True colour at wide angles

This LG Monitor with IPS technology enhances the performance of liquid crystal displays. It provides clear colour reproduction, and supports 178°wide viewing angle.

A workspace on a desk with a IPS FHD monitor and document holder.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth frame loading in various programs.* Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.^

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

^This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.

USB-C

One power port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable* for up to 65W of power delivery, no separate laptop adapter needed.

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 65W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package and needs to be purchased separately.

Multi ports

  • HDMI icon.

    2xHDMI

  • USB-C icon.

    USB-C

Comfortable conditions for reading

Reader Mode

By adjusting colour temperature and luminance, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading on the monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair* feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

Optimise Your Work and Life with LG Switch App

Switch swiftly

With LG Switch app*, you can divide the display into six sections, customise the theme design, and set a mapped hotkey to launch video call platforms.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27MS530B in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, various ports, and the tilt view of the monitors.

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    900:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    670 x 150 x 443

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 454.9 x 190.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.0 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.2

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

