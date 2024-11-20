We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Large Format Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
42"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1366x768 (WXGA)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
3,147,264
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1 (DCR)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Colour Depth
16.7 Million
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H)/Anti-glare
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours (Portrait & Landscape)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1600x1200@60Hz (RGB) / 1920x1080@60Hz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
1360x768@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75 Hz(RGB), 60 Hz(HDMI/DVI)
-
Pixel Frequency
162MHz (RGB) / 148.5MHz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User1/User2
-
Colour Temperature Control
Warm/Medium/Cool/User
REAR INPUTS
-
Component Video
1 Hi-Res
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub
1/1
-
Composite Video Input/Output
1/1
-
Audio Output
1
-
Audio Inputs
2 Plus PC Sound
-
HDTV Formats
Component (720p/1080i) / HDMI (720P/1080i/1080p)
-
PC Formats
Auto Scaling to WUXGA
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
Yes
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Female-to- Female Crossed Type
-
RJ-45
Yes
-
S-Video
1(S-Video has a priority but there is no input mode)
-
Audio Jack Built-in(No Amp)
Yes
-
Discrete IR Input
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
AUDIO
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10Wx2)
-
Speaker On/off
Yes
-
Sound mode
Clear Voice/Standard/Music/Cinema/Sports/Game/User
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
New Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
New Split Zoom
Supports Natural Mode (Self Video Wall, Max 5x5)
-
Source Selection
Digital(HDMI/DVI) / Analog(RGB) / Component / AV
-
Display Control
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling Instant Messaging Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp) Alarm Service through mailing Easy Tile mode setup S/W upgrade via Network
-
Brightness/Contrast
Yes
-
Colour
Warm/Medium/Cool/User Control (R/G/B)
-
Position
H / V
-
Tracking
Auto / Clock / Phase
-
Set-up
Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portugues/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)
-
ISM Method
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash
-
Advanced
Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction
-
Time
Clock/On (Off) timer/Auto sleep/Power on Delay
-
Information Display
Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
CABINET
-
Colour
Black/Silver
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 (AP-WX60)
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Switch Type
Tact Switch
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
220W
-
Power Consumption (Stand-by/Suspend)
1W(RGB), 2W(HDMI)
-
Power Consumption (DPM Off)
1W(RGB), 2W(HDMI)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
0.5W
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.