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27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor
27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor
Award-winning excellence
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
**Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.
***27GM950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD.
The brighter & sharper
ultimate 5K gaming display.
LG UltraGear evo AI GM9 introduces Hyper Mini LED, a next-generation display technology designed to enable ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.
Ultra-high 1250nits brightness*
Powered by next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology, 27GM950B reaches up to 1250 nits of peak brightness, achieving VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. Its ultra-high brightness helps maintain clear and consistent gaming visuals even in bright indoor environments, allowing high-quality gameplay.
*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
HDR 1000.
Explosive highlights and precise shadows.
VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 enhances contrast to reveal intense highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. Colours are displayed with high fidelity within the DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) colour gamut.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Anti-blooming game visuals
With 1.5x more local dimming zones (2,304 zones) and 5.9x more LEDs (9,216 LEDs) than conventional Mini LED*, Hyper Mini LED delivers superior peak brightness and clear visuals. Plus, Zero Optical Distance technology minimises the panel-to-backlight gap to near zero, effectively reducing light bleed and blooming effects.
Hyper Mini LED
LG conventional Mini LED (27GR95UM)*
*Based on internal comparison with LG conventional Mini LED (27GR95UM)..
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.
Sharper detail in every pixel.
Experience refined clarity with the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display. Compared to FHD (1920×1080), 5K resolution (5120×2880) delivers dramatically sharper detail and enhanced visual definition, creating a richer and more immersive visual experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
5K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.
**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
High 218 PPI clarity for both
gaming & productivity
With a high 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear sharper and more defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Optimised refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at QHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 27GM950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimisation for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimisation recognises what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as colour temperature, colour enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
5120 x 2880
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
750
Display - Curvature
-
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
5120 x 2880
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.11655x0.11655mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.06B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
750
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Curvature
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
600
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
800:1
Colour Bit
10bit(8Bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
-
D-Sub
-
Built-in KVM
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Daisy Chain
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
LAN (RJ-45)
-
Line out
-
Mic In
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120x2880@144Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Brightness
-
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
-
PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Others (Features)
Delta E<2
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
-
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
Mini-LED Technology
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
Camera
-
Mic
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
YES
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
DTS Headphone:X
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
811*166*491
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.5*535.3*249.1
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.5*360.1*70
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.9
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.7
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
20V / 13.5A (270W)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
Depend on Country
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
DVI-D
-
D-Sub
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Others (Accessory)
cable holder
Power Cord
Depend on Country
Remote Controller
-
Thunderbolt
-
USB A to B
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
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