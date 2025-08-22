Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ G6 34-inch 240Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor |34G630A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

LG UltraGear™ G6 34-inch 240Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor |34G630A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

LG UltraGear™ G6 34-inch 240Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor |34G630A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

34G630A-B.AAUQ
Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440)
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR™ 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
LG UltraGear™ G6 logo.



34-inch 240Hz WQHD
Gaming Monitor

Front image of the gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 21:9 WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response timeAdaptive Sync with AMD FreeSync Premium support.
Display

Stay focused with sharp detail on a wide 34-inch canvas

With its expansive 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440×1440) display, this UltraGear monitor offers a broad visual canvas that enhances clarity and detail. The resolution supports sharp imagery and generous screen real estate, creating an immersive viewing experience for users who value both size and definition.

A 34-inch 21:9 WQHD monitor displaying a futuristic battle scene with giant robotic machines in a sci-fi city.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved WQHD monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

21:9 UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (3440x1440) showing a futuristic city skyline with a spacecraft flying above illuminated towers.

Immerse in true colours, dominate the game

Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for an immersive and realistic gaming experience.

A monitor displaying a futuristic city battle scene with armored soldiers wielding glowing energy weapons under neon lights.

SPEED

SPEED

A monitor showing a high-speed motorcycle race on neon-lit city streets, highlighting smooth motion at 240Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion with 240Hz refresh rate

Experience rapid 240Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into immersive gameplay with every frame.

Blazing-fast response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay

With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Experience minimised screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology.

A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Clutter-minimising, sleek design

Experience our 3-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to help save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

 -5° ~ 20°

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

'-30° ~ +30°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

120mm

Wall mountable adjustable icon.

Wall Mountable

100x100

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 34G630A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
USB Type C icon.

USB-C (PD 15W)

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1

with DSC

Speakers icon.

5W x2 speakers

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2317 x 0.2317

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3200:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit + FRC

  • Size [cm]

    86.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 at 240Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    980 x 475 x 170

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 512.47 x 235

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 363.92 x 107.11

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 7.37A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up / 2Down)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

