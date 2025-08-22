We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ G6 34-inch 240Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor |34G630A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
LG UltraGear™ G6 34-inch 240Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor |34G630A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Stay focused with sharp detail on a wide 34-inch canvas
With its expansive 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440×1440) display, this UltraGear monitor offers a broad visual canvas that enhances clarity and detail. The resolution supports sharp imagery and generous screen real estate, creating an immersive viewing experience for users who value both size and definition.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved WQHD monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colours, dominate the game
Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for an immersive and realistic gaming experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Blazing-fast response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay
With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Experience minimised screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-minimising, sleek design
Experience our 3-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to help save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Curvature
1500R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
VA
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2317 x 0.2317
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Curvature
1500R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Colour Bit
8bit + FRC
Size [cm]
86.4
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 240Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
2PBP
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
980 x 475 x 170
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 512.47 x 235
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 363.92 x 107.11
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19V 7.37A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES(2ea)
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.