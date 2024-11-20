We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
Display
3,700 ANSI Lumens 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Technology
Ultra Short Throw Brightness Optimizer II
Usability
webOS Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit 2.2Ch 40W Sound
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
4K UHD Laser Projector with Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
Ultra Short Throw
LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance.
*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.
Auto Brightness**
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.
*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode
-
Image is brightFull laser current, to make image bright
-
Image is darkLower laser current, to make image darker
Adaptive Contrast
Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices
4/9/15 Point WARPING
LG Projection Calculator
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
-
Type
3Ch Laser
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
40W (2.2ch)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
3700
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
13.1
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Black
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
90" - 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.19
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1.2
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
3Ch Laser
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
SOUND
-
Output
40W (2.2ch)
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
680 x 347 x 128
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
