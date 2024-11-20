Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU915QE

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector


Front view
Your Own Cinema From Inches Away.



Your Own Cinema From Inches Away

Display

3,700 ANSI Lumens 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Technology

Ultra Short Throw Brightness Optimizer II

Usability

webOS Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit 2.2Ch 40W Sound

Accurate Color Even in Bright Ambient.


3,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Cinematic Picture Quality

Clear images in an indoor environment under ambient lighting conditions.

*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

4K UHD Laser Projector with Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 megapixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precise details up to 120-inch screen.

Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Ultra Short Throw

LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a short projection distance. Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches*.

LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam gives vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance.

*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.

Brightness Optimizer II.

Brightness Optimizer II

Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Iris Mode, and Adaptive Contrast.

Auto Brightness**
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically

The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes the lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode suitable for the naked eye.

Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.

*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the 'Brightness OptimizerⅡ' menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness'.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture

Iris Mode

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Image is bright
    Full laser current, to make image bright
  • Image is dark
    Lower laser current, to make image darker

Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps.

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound

Incredible Surround Sound Experience

With the improved 2.2Ch 40W sound, you can enjoy cinematic sound virtually similar to a real movie theater.
Expanded Ports

Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices

With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical Digital Audio OUT, and a LAN port, HU915QE supports stable interfaces.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!
Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    3700

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    40W (2.2ch)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    3700

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    13.1

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    YES (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    YES

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Black

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    90" - 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm

  • Throw Ratio

    0.19

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1.2

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

SOUND

  • Output

    40W (2.2ch)

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    680 x 347 x 128

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 - 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Motion

    YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

What people are saying

