-
Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
Project your business
like a Pro
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Real 4K laser
High definition clarity to a large audience
LG ProBeam delivers excellent picture quality with 8.3 million pixels, even on up to 300-inch large screens, using 4K UHD Laser technology.
Up to 300-inch screen size and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
6,000 ANSI Lumens
Power up your presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimising image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.
The image contains optional accessories available at additional cost.
Fits any business
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate your presentation materials with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam displays learning materials at high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in classrooms and varied learning environments, allowing students to easily view shared information.
Hospital
LG ProBeam displays monochromatic medical images with DICOM 14 compliance, which is appropriate for medical conferences.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set up the screen to their liking by adjusting the lens and zoom.
Up to 25 point warping
Simple and delicate screen adjustment
You can reduce screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintain
LG SuperSign makes content creation and distribution, centralised monitoring and remote management of installed projectors easy and simple.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimised for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, to manage content creation, editing, scheduling, and distribution.
To work, the LG SuperSign CMS requires an internet or Wi-Fi connection to the device.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, enhancing your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
To work, the LG ConnectedCare requires an internet or Wi-Fi connection to the device.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
6000
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
CHANGEABLE F#
Changeable F#
YES
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5KG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
Background Image
YES
Internet Browser
X
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
HDCP
HDCP2.2
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES(Min/Mid/Max)
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES(On / Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
HDR
YES
DICOM
YES
TruMotion
YES
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
Black Level Control
YES
Noise Reduction
YES
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES(on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
Blank
YES
Expert controlvADJ
YES
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
YES(about 9G)
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100인치)
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
Life Hours
Up to 20,000 Hrs
SOUND
Output
10W (5W+5W)
Clear Voice
YES(Clear Voice lll)
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
Audio out
YES(Phone jack)
RS-232C
1
RJ45
1
HDMI
2
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
Kensington Lock
YES
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
Warranty Card
YES
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
33 dB(A)
Energy Saving Med.
30 dB(A)
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29 dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
460W
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
