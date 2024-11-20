We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Speaker with Dual Dock - 30W Total Power Output
All Spec
CONNECTIONS
-
Dock - Lighting (8-pin)
Yes (1)
-
Dock - Micro USB
Yes (1)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
FUNCTIONS
-
Sound Sync Wireless
Yes
-
Bluetooth - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth - Android
Yes (Playback)
-
Dock - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (8-pin)
-
Rotational Dock - Android
Yes (Micro USB, 5-pin)
-
USB - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
USB - Direct Play for Android®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
Airplay - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output - Front Facing Speakers
15W x 2 (Stereo)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Direct Play for Android
Yes
-
Hidden Design Dual Dock
Yes (Lightning and Micro USB)
-
USB Smart
Yes (Apple and Android)
-
Airplay³
Yes
-
Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®⁵
Yes (Dock & USB Port)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)²
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote Application⁶
Yes
-
NFC (Bluetooth® Auto Pairing)
Yes
-
Charging devices in stand-by
Yes
-
Direct Play for Android⁴
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹
Yes (Volume, Mute)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
What people are saying
