LG SN9YG, 520W, 5.1.2ch with Meridian & Dolby Atmos® Soundbar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -
-
Total Output Power
520W
-
Sound System
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Surround
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Height
50W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (192kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 192kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Surround, Height Channels)
-
With Meridian
Yes
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast)
AI FEATURES -
-
Google Assistant Built-In1
Yes
-
Works with Google Assistant1
Yes
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback1
Yes
-
Compatible Streaming Services
Spotify Premium, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
AI Room Calibration²
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
ChromeCast Built-In³
Yes (Music)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Google Assistant Setup: Google Home
Settings: LG Wi-Fi Speaker
-
Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)4
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)4
Yes
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible5
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In6
Yes (Dual Band 802.11ac)
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)
Yes (1)/yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1220mm x 57mm x 145mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 390mm x 313mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1286mm x 467mm x 284mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
6.3kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
7.8kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
18.3kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
SL9YG
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098693818
