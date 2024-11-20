43 Inch LG NanoCell NANO81 4K Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Every scene can appear true to life
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Colours come alive in 4K
A brightly-lit, rainbow-colored ferris wheel against a black night sky, captured from a low angle.
Bright in almost any light
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Impactful sound resonates
Sound balanced to what you watch
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Add more magic to movie night
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.
Home to your favourite content
webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Keep pace with the latest updates
Keep pace with the latest updates1
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
Plunge into powerful play
A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are place on the bottom left corner.
*HGiG compatible source content and enabled game device required.
Gaming Central
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
Easy and convenient interface
A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Watch, search & discover 30+ channels of TV Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more. Live & On Demand. All for FREE!
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.7
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.2
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 620 x 200
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
804 x 200
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.2
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
9.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
11.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806096021798
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
4.0
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Parts & Labor
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.