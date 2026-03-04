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83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED83G6PSB
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Hyper Radiant Color Tech, Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights an 83-inch display with a 1847 mm-wide screen, 1057 mm screen height, 1115 mm height with stand, a 28 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 501 by 321 mm.
LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where a brightly illuminated whale silhouette stands out amid glowing particles, delivering 3.9x Brighter luminance with clearer detail.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Hyper Radiant Color Tech, Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shown in front and side views highlights an 83-inch display with a 1847 mm-wide screen, 1057 mm screen height, 1115 mm height with stand, a 28 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 501 by 321 mm.
LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Brightness Booster Ultra shows a dark scene where a brightly illuminated whale silhouette stands out amid glowing particles, delivering 3.9x Brighter luminance with clearer detail.
LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color accuracy and Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 with Reflection Free Premium shows a side-by-side comparison against an anti-glare matte display, keeping the black jaguar image clear with deep blacks and fine texture, especially in bright environments, with an Intertek certification mark shown.
LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI G6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

Key Features

  • Hyper Radiant Colour Tech, a next-gen OLED technology that enhances picture quality to a new level.
  • Brightness Booster Ultra with alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 - The power behind LG's brightest 4K OLED TVs.
  • Perfect Black & True Colour with Certified Reflection Free Premium for deep contrast and accurate colour, even in bright rooms.^
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, up to 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^^
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.†
  • Security updates received until 31 December 2030.
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED evo G6?

LG OLED evo AI G6, driven by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, shows X3.9 Brighter visuals with alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, and Perfect Black and Perfect Color badges in a pentagon layout.

Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

LG OLED evo AI G6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & True Colour with Reflection Free Premium Certifed^

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Ultimate Gameplay in up to 4K 165Hz^^

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning webOS

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Brightness Booster Ultra

Behold our brightest OLED TV

Experience stunning images, with up to 3.9x higher peak brightness.* The alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 3's new Light Boosting Algorithm works in harmony with the screen's Light Control Architecture to reveal superb highlights and clear detail.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

*Compared to LG OLED B6 at 3% white window. 

Perfect Black & True Colour

Perfect Black and True Colour in any light

Deep contrast and vivid accuracy, even in bright rooms.

Perfect Black & True Colour

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

Reflection Free Premium Certified

Reduced glare and distraction, without picture trade-offs

Minimised reflections with uncompromised colour and black levels. LG’s Reflection Free Premium-certified OLED display^ raises the bar on previous LG OLED anti-reflection treatments to help preserve clarity, contrast and saturation even in bright rooms.

^Tested and certified by Intertek as Reflection Free Premium, based on the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, measured to be less than 0.5% in accordance with the IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation. 

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Our best AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine

See sharp, natural pictures, with superb 4K detail. The ultra-fast alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 hosts a Dual AI Engine that runs parallel algorithms to supercharge OLED performance, providing precision control of 8.3 million self-lit pixels and upscaled visuals with refined sharpness and texture.*

LG OLED evo G6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

OLED Care+

OLED Care+ has you covered

Watch with confidence, backed by a 5-year limited panel warranty. OLED Care brings integrated panel care, boosting the operational health and longevity of your LG OLED TV panel.*

*1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4-year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.

Why LG AI TV?

Optimised picture and sound, plus a personalised AI Hub for smart viewing 

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

AI HDR Remastering

HDR-inspired picture upgrade

Enjoy rich, realistic visuals from everyday content. AI automatically optimises colour, brightness and contrast, elevating standard picture quality to High Dynamic Range-like levels.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.*  

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG OLED evo AI G6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

True Cinema, preserved in faithful detail

   

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation (ALC) helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision*, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with immersive 360° audio that moves around and above you.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

LG Channels

Stream over 150 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 150 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*Internet connection is required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Why LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and seamless gameplay

Play in 4K 165Hz with G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™

Take your gameplay to the next level. Up to 165Hz with VRR delivers sharp, fluid motion, supported by G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for stable gameplay with minimal tearing. Ultra-low input lag help keeps every move responsive.*

LG OLED evo AI G6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

*Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz–165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-SYNC® features require a compatible GPU.

Stay competitive, with near-instant 0.1ms response

Keep reactions sharp when it matters most. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, LG OLED responds rapidly to your commands, keeping fast gameplay clear, controlled and precise.

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 10000

Discover deep, immersive gameplay with visuals that stay remarkably accurate and clear. HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent while ClearMR 10000 minimises motion blur for crisp clarity in fast scenes.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Elite 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K up to 120Hz HDR games on your TV without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.*

*NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires a subscription and a compatible controller (both sold separately). Stream on supported devices and Smart TVs with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. A high-speed internet connection is required (ISP charges may apply). 

Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW. From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.^

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

^Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

Why is LG OLED evo a great choice for design-focused homes?

LG OLED evo AI G6 is flush-fit wall-mounted in a modern living room, displaying a vivid aurora over a snowy coastal village while a man and woman watch from the sofa with a remote in hand.

Flush-fit Gallery Design

Designed to blend naturally with your space, the slim and refined display projects a gallery-like presence. The optional wall mount accessory (sold separately) lets you attach your TV to the wall with minimal gap between, for a sleek, streamlined look.*

LG OLED evo AI G6 is shown flush-fit wall-mounted from a side angle with a bright bridge landscape on screen. On the right, it is wall-mounted with zero gap in a minimalist living room, displaying a colorful painting-style landscape that blends with a wood-toned interior.

*The TV power cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Wall Mount accessory WB22EGB.AAU sold separately. 

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home, Apple Home, and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.* 

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Print

Key Specs

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    60W

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1847 x 1057 x 28

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1847 x 1057 x 28

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1847 x 1115 x 321

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2250 x 1207 x 325

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    501 x 321

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    37.2

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    43.9

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    59.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 400

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096798058

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    6.0

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts and Labor (including Panel) + 4 Years Panel Replacement (Parts Only)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For details on how to report security issues, visit https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 