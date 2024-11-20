LG Smart 4K UHD TV 60 inch

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
60" (151cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
HDR10 - High Dynamic Range¹
Yes
-
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)²
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
HDR Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Image Processor
Quad-core
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling³
4K Upscaler
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible⁵
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) /TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p 50Mbps)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Magic Zoom
Yes (Live Zoom only)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS Smart TV
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
Web Browser⁸
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)⁹
Yes
-
Netflix¹⁰
Yes
-
Netflix Recommended TV
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast¹²
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App¹³
LG TV Plus
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Audio Decoder
EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
-
Virtual Surround
DTS Vitrual:X
-
Bluetooth Headphone Compatible
Yes (BT V4.2+)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket(Sports), Music, Game)
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵
Yes (HDMI 2)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI¹⁶
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (RCA Type - Shared Audio)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxDxH)
1368mm x 255mm x 857mm
-
TV without Stand (WxDxH)
1368mm x 89.1mm x 796mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
19.6kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
19.4kg
-
Carton (WxDxH)
1492mm x 190mm x 880mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
25.3kg
-
VESA size
300mm x 300mm
-
Energy Star Rating
4 ½ Stars
-
EAN
8806098310616
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
