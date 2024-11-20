LG UHD 4K TV w webOS Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
75" (189cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
HDR Format
HDR10, HLG¹
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
HDR Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
Image Processor
Quad-core
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling
4K Upscaler²
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)
Yes⁴
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160p@60p)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes⁶
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 4.5 Smart TV
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes⁹
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)
Yes¹⁰
-
Netflix
Yes¹¹
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes¹²
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes¹³
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG TV Plus¹⁴
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
Stereo (2 x Full-range)
-
Bluetooth Headphone Compatible
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)
-
Phone Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes (Music)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes¹⁶
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
ARC (HDMI 2)¹⁷
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI
Yes (3)¹⁸
-
USB 2.0
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (RCA Type)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1693mm x 1048mm x 345mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1693mm x 978mm x 88.8mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
35.4kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
34.6kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1839mm x 1116mm x 231mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
45.7kg
-
VESA size
600 x 400
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806098597109
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
