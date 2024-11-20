We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim Multi-format DVD Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD Dual Layer
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
XviD
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
DTS Digital Out
Yes
-
MP3 Decoding
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DivX Playback
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
JPEG Slide Show
Yes
-
Closed Captions
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
108MHz/10bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60/50Hz
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Video Out (Composite)
1
-
Video Out (Component)
1
-
Audio Out (Audio Left/Right)
1
-
Audio Out (Coaxial)
1
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
360x35x195mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
