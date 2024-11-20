We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
500GB HD Tuner Recorder & 3D Blu-Ray Player
All Spec
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
3D/2D BD
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
DivX
Yes
-
SMPTE VC-1
Yes
-
DivX HD (H.264)
Yes
-
MPEG-2
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-Rom
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 60mm x 311mm
TUNER
-
Broadcast Decoding
MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD
-
Number of Tuners
1
-
Hard Drive Capacity
500GB
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
Linear PCM
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
WMA/ACC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
HARD DRIVE
-
Hard Drive Capacity
500GB
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)⁴
Yes
-
Photo Slide Show with Music
Yes
-
Last scene memory (DVD)
Yes
-
Premium Content²
Yes
-
External Hard Drive Playback/Recording
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
HDD RECORDING SYSTEM
-
Instant Timer Record
Yes
-
EPG Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift¹
Yes (Maximum 1.5 hours)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Coaxial) Out
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes (1)
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy Int.HDD to Ext.HDD
Yes
-
Copy USB to internal HDD
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
RF Cable
Yes
GENERAL
-
LG Smart
Yes
-
3D Playback
Yes
