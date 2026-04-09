10kg Series 3 Heat Pump Dryer - 8 Star

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

*AI refers to sensor-detecting drying. Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.

*Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.