LG ELECTRONICS CANADA CELEBRATES FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS AS CANADA’S #1 MAJOR APPLIANCE BRAND WITH NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES

Weekly prize draws featuring premium LG appliances continues through April, Canadians encouraged to join the celebration.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, March 3, 2026 – LG Electronics Canada (LG) is celebrating five consecutive years as Canada’s #1 Major Appliance Brand1 with a national promotion and sweepstakes now underway, giving consumers across the country the opportunity to win premium LG home appliances.

This achievement reflects the continued trust of Canadian consumers and LG’s sustained performance across key kitchen and laundry categories. To show its appreciation, LG Canada has launched a limited-time national promotion with up to 25 per cent instant savings with the purchase of two or more qualifying products, and a sweepstakes giveaway for a chance to win LG Major Home Appliances.

Launched on February 26, the #1 Major Appliance Brand Sweepstakes features weekly prize draws over a five-week period. Each Wednesday, five winners will be selected to receive a featured LG appliance. Prizes include: LG Styler® steam clothing care systems, LG dishwashers, LG ranges, LG refrigerators and LG WashTower® smart laundry units.

To enter the sweepstakes:

Step 1: Fill out the entry form to participate.

Step 2: Complete your entry by clicking “Submit my entry”.

Step 3: Sit back and wait for the winner announcement by email.

In total, 25 winners will be selected throughout the promotional period. Draws take place each Wednesday, with winners confirmed in accordance with the official sweepstakes rules.

Eligible Canadian residents can learn more and enter the sweepstakes by visiting lg.ca. Complete entry details, prize information and official rules are available by navigating to the Promotions section.

1. The recognition is based on the OpenBrand Quarterly Consumer Survey, Major Appliances (AHAM Core 6), from 2021 through 2025, measured in both unit and dollar share.

