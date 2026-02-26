LG ELECTRONICS CANADA HONOURED WITH MAJOR APPLIANCE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE AWARD FROM CIRCANA

Recognized for Top increase in dollar share in Canada’s Total Major Appliances category

TORONTO, ONTARIO – Feb. 25, 2026 – LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to acknowledge it has been named a Top Increase in Dollar Share – Canada award winner in the Total Major Appliances category in Circana’s 2026 Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards.

Aligned with the annual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Circana’s annual awards program honours appliance brands across North America that have demonstrated the most notable increase in dollar/peso share in Canada, Mexico, and the United States based on retail tracking data.

According to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service, LG recorded the largest increase in dollar share in Canada’s Total Major Appliances category for the 12 months ending December 2025. Dollar share reflects total retail sales value within the category over the measured period.

LG’s major appliance portfolio in Canada includes refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers, laundry systems and air solutions. Many products feature connected capabilities through LG ThinQ®, enabling enhanced convenience, product monitoring and diagnostics.

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Canada, 12 months ending December 2025.

###

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics Canada Inc.

Shari Balga

shari.balga@lge.com

+1 647 261 3603

Circana

Janine Marshall

Email: janine.marshall@circana.com