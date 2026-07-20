LG ELECTRONICS TEAMS UP WITH PRIME VIDEO TO POWER AN EPIC HOME PREMIERE OF MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

With the New Creator Original Picture Mode and an interactive Magic Remote feature, LG OLED evo TVs unlock an enhanced home viewing experience for the latest fantasy adventure

News Summary:

• LG teams up with Prime Video to celebrate the streaming premiere of Masters of the Universe with exclusive features on LG Smart TVs

• New Creator Original Picture Mode gives studios greater control over picture settings for enhanced at-home cinematic accuracy on the latest LG OLED evo

• Voice-activated Magic Remote feature lets fans instantly access content by saying, “I have the power”

SEOUL and TORONTO, July 20, 2026 — LG Electronics is teaming up with Prime Video to celebrate the streaming release of Masters of the Universe, bringing the magic, muscle and mayhem of Eternia into living rooms around the world. The collaboration introduces Creator Original Picture Mode1, an industry-first picture setting for streaming exclusively available on 2026 LG OLED evo TVs, together with an interactive Magic Remote voice feature inspired by the film’s iconic catchphrase, “I have the power!”

In Masters of the Universe, director Travis Knight reimagines the legendary franchise as an epic live-action adventure for a new generation of viewers. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the rule of Skeletor. To save his family and his world, Adam joins forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embraces his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Now, thanks to LG’s latest premium OLED line-up, and its collaboration with Prime Video, fans can experience the film’s rich visuals and dynamic action in a way that feels truly cinematic at home.

Introducing Creator Original Picture Mode — Only on LG OLED evo

Exclusively available on the 2026 LG OLED evo W6, G6 and C6 series, Creator Original Picture Mode is a new dedicated setting engineered to give studios control over key picture quality elements. Going beyond cinematic presets offered by Filmmaker Mode, which primarily disable post-processing enhancements, this exclusive mode goes a step further. It leverages picture parameters set by content creators and studios — including shadow detail, colour balance, noise reduction and motion handling — to faithfully reproduce every glowing sword clash, shadowy Skeletor lair, and explosive battle across Eternia.

Processing Power for Uncompromising Picture and Sound Quality

Powered by LG’s advanced α (Alpha) 11 processor 4K Gen 3 with 12-bit image processing and enhanced dynamic range control, LG OLED TVs ensure no detail or gradation is lost from the source signal to the TV screen – maintaining absolute perceptual precision, capable of handling billions of colour shades with ultra-refined tone mapping. With self-lit pixel technology enabling perfect blacks and accurate contrast, Dolby Vision® support for ultra-vivid imagery and Dolby Atmos® for immersive, multidimensional sound, viewers are placed at the heart of the action.

Just Say the Words: “I Have the Power”

In a first-of-its-kind interactive feature inspired by the iconic catchphrase, LG Magic Remote allows users to instantly access Masters of the Universe content simply by saying, “I have the power.” Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 and later, the voice command feature supports several languages2, including English, French, Spanish, Italian and German. The TV responds by retrieving the movie, bonus features and related Prime Video content directly on screen — transforming a legendary line into a gateway to adventure.

Designed with families and lifelong fans in mind, the feature adds an element of playful immersion that bridges generations — from those who grew up with He-Man in the 1980s to a new wave of viewers discovering the saga for the first time.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

This collaboration builds on the longstanding relationship between LG and Prime Video, united by a shared mission to deliver premium home entertainment experiences through innovation. From enabling advanced cinematic formats to pioneering smart TV integrations, the two companies continue to elevate how global audiences stream and enjoy blockbuster content.

“LG is dedicated to bringing transformative entertainment experiences into customers’ homes,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With Creator Original Picture Mode and our interactive Magic Remote feature, we’re giving fans new ways to engage with Masters of the Universe— and empowering them to relive the excitement, energy and optimism that made it iconic.”

The Power Returns to the Living Room

With a legacy spanning decade, Masters of the Universe continues to prove its enduring popularity. Now streaming on Prime Video, the film invites audiences to rediscover a universe bursting with life, fun and heroic heart.

With Creator Original Picture Mode and the interactive Magic Remote feature, LG OLED evo TVs offers fans a more immersive way to enjoy the adventure at home.

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1 Creator Original Picture Mode for Prime Video is scheduled to roll out by the end of this month.

2 Voice command availability depends on the TV’s selected language settings. For example, English voice commands can be used when the TV language is set to English.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gallery+, LG Gaming Portal, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more news on webOS for entertainment, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

Shari Balga

647-261-3603

shari.balga@lge.com

LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee

+82 2 3777 3981

lea.lee@lge.com

LG Electronics, Inc.

Jiyoung Bang

+82 2 3777 3692

jiyoung.bang@lge.com