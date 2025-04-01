Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare 50 Pint Dehumidifier

UD501KOG5
Key Features

“The best horse in [the] race.” – Reviewed.com

The LG PuriCare™ UD501KOG5 Dehumidifier won the Editor’s Choice award from Reviewed.com for its best performance. Check out the article or scroll down to see why.
"The best horse in [the] race." – Reviewed.com
Energy saving

Thanks to the technology of its compressor, the LG Dehumidifier has the Energy Star 4.0 Certificate. which allows you to save more energy for longer.
Everyday Ease

Finally, a dehumidifier that's effortless for everyday use. The LG Dehumidifier features large, clear displays to easily check and control humidity levels. Maintenance is a no fuss affair with a convenient water bucket and tray handle. It also includes four smooth rolling wheels so it can be moved without breaking a sweat.

Designed with Safety in Mind

Safety is a top priority for LG. That’s why the LG Dehumidifier was designed with features to promote safe dehumidification, such as a Safety Standby Mode that prevents overheating, and internal components that are made of thermally resistant materials, such as glass, wool, and silicon housed in a steel structure.
The Perfect Condition in Any Condition

Breathe easy even when humidity fluctuates. The Humidity Auto Control constantly adjusts to keep the perfect non-humid conditions for your room. It even auto restarts after a power outage.
Elegant and stylish design

Elegant design Ideal for any decoration and room
Officially Certified

LG PuriCare™ Dehumidifiers are professionally certified to meet sustainability standards for manufacturing and lifecycle analysis.
Automatic Shut off

Shuts off automatically when your water buckest is almost full.

Full Tank Alert

Alerts when your water bucket is almost full.

Continuous Drain Option

Continuous drain feature operation.

Humidity Auto Control

Smartly senses room humidity and control dehumidification to maintain pre-set humidity levels.

Washable Filter

Washable and reusable air filter.

Auto Restart

Auto restart after a power outage.

Low Temperature Operation

Be able to dehumidify even in chilly rooms.

12hr Timer

Automatic 12-hour on/off timer.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

UD501KOG5
Capacity (BTU)
70
Dimension
16.8" x 26.2" x 12.6"
ThinQ
No
Energy Star
Yes

FEATURES

  • Timer

    Yes

