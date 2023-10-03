About Cookies on This Site

The combination of LG Inverter Linear Compressor and air flow design from the back and front vents helps to keep food fresher for longer and enhance cooling for stored items.
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Store More

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 28 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
The Ultimate In Organization

The Ultimate In Organization

Leave the pint of ice cream and frozen turkey where they belong. With 2 separate freezer drawers, you have easy, organized access to the things you need often—and ample, lower space for the things you don't.
The Look You Love Without the Fuss

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your kitchen looking its best. Available in stainless and black stainless steel, it provides a premium look and professional-grade durability-without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. Plus, it easily wipes clean witha soft, dry cloth.
DIMENSIONS

LMWS27626S
CAPACITY
26.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

26.9

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 36

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

636

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.5

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

26.9

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.7

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

18.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

287

Gross Weight (lb.)

311

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69.75

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.5

Depth without door (inch)

28.5

Depth without handle (inch)

32.375

Depth with handle (inch)

34.25

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

27.25

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

39.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 36

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

636

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231806442

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Contour Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

