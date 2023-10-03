About Cookies on This Site

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can’t wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

