We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dishwasher Top Cutlery Rack
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
Always remove the cutlery from the rack before removing the rack.
Pull the rack out to the end of the rails. Then, lift the front of the rack so that the rollers clear the stop on the end of the rail.
Step 1
The rack can now be slid forward and removed from the rails.
Step 2
Mount them in the reverse order of the removal process.
Step 3
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Net Weight (g)
750
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
490 x 68 x 455
GENERAL
Category
Top Cutlery Rack
Part Number
AHB73130101
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)