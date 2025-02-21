Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Microwave Oven Charcoal Filter

5230W1A003A

Microwave Oven Charcoal Filter

  • 15 degree view
  • front view
  • top view
Key Features

  • LG Microwave Oven Genuine Charcoal Filter
  • Replacement Part

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The charcoal filter is located behind the vent grill

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Unplug microwave oven or disconnect power.

Open the door and remove the two vent grille mounting screws. (2 middle screws)

Unplug microwave oven or disconnect power Open the door and remove the two vent grille mounting screws 2 middle screws

STEP 2

Slide the grille left and tip forward, then lift out to remove.

Remove old filter.

Slide the grille left and tip forward, then lift out to remove Remove old filter

STEP 3

Slide a new charcoal filter into place. 

The filter should rest at the angle shown.

Slide a new charcoal filter into place The filter should rest at the angle shown

STEP 4

Slide the bottom of the grille into place. 

Push the top and slide right until it snaps into place. 

Replace the mounting screws. 

Turn the power back on at the main power supply and set the clock.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The charcoal filter cannot be cleaned and should be replaced every 6-12 months.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    5230W1A003A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    280 x 65 x 20

  • Net Weight (g)

    50

