Electric Range Knob

AEZ75994629

  • 15 degree view
  • front view
  • rear view
15 degree view
front view
Key Features

  LG Electric Range Genuine Knob
  Single Knob
LSEL6337F
LSEL6337F.ARSLLCA
LSEL6337F.ARSLLGA
LSEL6337FT
LSEL6337FT.ARSLLGA
LTEL7337F
Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The knob is located on the front of the cooktop

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Knob Positions

After cleaning the cooktop control knobs, make sure to replace each knob in the correct position.

Failure to do so can result in improper operation of the burners.

The control knobs may be removed for easy cleaning.

To clean the knobs, make sure that they are in the OFF position and pull them straight off the stems.

To replace the knobs, make sure the knob has the OFF position centered at the top, and slide the knob directly onto the stem.

 

- Do not try to bend the knobs by pulling them up or down, and do not hang a towel or other objects on them.

This may damage the gas valve shaft.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

To prevent activating the control panel during cleaning, disconnect power to the appliance.

For cleaning, use a damp cloth and mild soapy water or a 50/50 solution of vinegar and water.

Rinse with clean water and polish dry with a soft cloth.

 

-Do not use abrasive cleansers, strong liquid cleaners, plastic scouring pads or oven cleaners on the manifold panel. 

Doing so will damage the finish.

