Electric Range Knob

The control knobs may be removed for easy cleaning.

To clean the knobs, make sure that they are in the OFF position and pull them straight off the stems.

To replace the knobs, make sure the knob has the OFF position centered at the top, and slide the knob directly onto the stem.

- Do not try to bend the knobs by pulling them up or down, and do not hang a towel or other objects on them.

This may damage the gas valve shaft.