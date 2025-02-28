LG Cleaning Kit for Cooktop & Oven

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
1. While the cooktop is still warm, remove any burnt on deposits or spilled food from the glass-ceramic cooking surface with a suitable metal razor scraper.
- Do not use a dull or nicked blade.
- Hold the scraper at approximately a 30° angle to the cooktop.
- The razor scraper will not damage the markings on the cooking surface.
- Take care to avoid damaging the seal when cleaning the cooktop with a metal razor scraper.
2. When the cooking surface has completely cooled, apply a few dime-sized dabs of a glass-ceramic
cooktop cleaner in each burner area.
Spread the cleaner over the cooktop surface with a damp paper towel.
Leave the cleaner on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.
3. Rinse with clean water and wipe the cooktop surface with a clean, dry paper towel.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Scraper : 50 x 130 (W x H), Mop : 130 x 170 (W x H)
GENERAL
-
Category
Cleaning Kit
-
Components
Cooktop cleaner, Scraper, Mop
-
Part Number
AAA77250710
What people are saying
