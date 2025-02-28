Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Cleaning Kit for Cooktop & Oven

AAA77250710
  • front view 1
  • front view 2
  • rear view 1
  • front view 3
  • rear view 2
  • rear view 3
  • front view 4
front view 1
front view 2
rear view 1
front view 3
rear view 2
rear view 3
front view 4

Key Features

  • LG Cooktop Genuine Cleaning Kit
  • LG Oven Genuine Cleaning Kit

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

1. While the cooktop is still warm, remove any burnt on deposits or spilled food from the glass-ceramic cooking surface with a suitable metal razor scraper.

- Do not use a dull or nicked blade.

- Hold the scraper at approximately a 30° angle to the cooktop.

- The razor scraper will not damage the markings on the cooking surface.

- Take care to avoid damaging the seal when cleaning the cooktop with a metal razor scraper.

2. When the cooking surface has completely cooled, apply a few dime-sized dabs of a glass-ceramic

cooktop cleaner in each burner area. 

Spread the cleaner over the cooktop surface with a damp paper towel. 

Leave the cleaner on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

3. Rinse with clean water and wipe the cooktop surface with a clean, dry paper towel.

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

AAA77250710

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    Scraper : 50 x 130 (W x H), Mop : 130 x 170 (W x H)

GENERAL

  • Category

    Cleaning Kit

  • Components

    Cooktop cleaner, Scraper, Mop

  • Part Number

    AAA77250710

