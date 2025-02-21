Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LT600P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

LT600P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

  • front view
  • top view
  • bottom view
  • close up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Effective Filtration
  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Easy reach, easy replacement
  • NSF Certification Acquired
  • For Select Models Listed Below
Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The water filter is located on the top left

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1
Remove the old cartridge

Place a container under the hole of filter holder.

Place a container under the hole of filter holder

STEP 2

Rotate the knob of the cartridge counter clockwise.

Rotate the knob of the cartridge counter clockwise

STEP 3

Pull out the filter cartridge.

Pull out the filter cartridge

STEP 4

Take the new cartridge out of its packaging and remove protective cover from the o-rings.

With cartridge knob in the vertical position, push the new filter cartridge into the cover until it stops.

Take the new cartridge out of its packaging and remove protective cover from the o rings With cartridge knob in the vertical position push the new filter cartridge into the cover until it stops

STEP 5

If you can't turn the filter from side to side it isn't fully inserted. 

Push it in firmly and twist it into place.

You will hear the snap when it clicks into place.

Using its handle, twist the cartridge clockwise about 1/4 turn.

You will hear the snap when it clicks into place.

If you can't turn the filter from side to side it is not fully inserted Push it in firmly and twist it into place You will hear the snap when it clicks into place Using its handle twist the cartridge clockwise about one quarter turn You will hear the snap when it clicks into place

STEP 6

Flushing the Water System After Replacing Filter Dispense water through the water dispenser for 3 minutes to purge the system.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    5231JA2006F

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (cm)

    30.5

  • Diameter (cm)

    6

  • Outer Diameter (mm)

    13

  • Net Weight (g)

    370

What people are saying

