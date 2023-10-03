About Cookies on This Site

LG C440 (F4n) | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind.

LG C440 (F4n) | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind.

C440

LG C440 (F4n) | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind.

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip

FORM FACTOR

Clamshell

Dimension (L x W x D)

98 x 51 x 18.6 mm

Weight

101g

Display

2.2” QCIF (176 x 220) TFT / 0.98” (96 x 64)

Resolution

176X220(Main LCD)/96X64(Sub LCD)

OPERATING SYSTEM

LG Proprietary

FREQUENCY

3G Frequencies; 850/1900 2G Frequencies 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

Battery

Continuous talk time: Up to 3.5 hours Standby time: Up to 15.8 days 950mAh

Messaging

SMS/MMS

Camera

1.3 MP camera and camcorder

Data Connectivity

USB: 2.0, Bluetooth®: V 2.1 + EDR, A-GPS BT 2.1, WAP 2.0, XHTML, HTML, HTML 5, PC-Sync

Memory

256 MB / 128 MB RAM

Chipset

QSC6270

Supported Formats

Codec: MP3/AAC/AAC+/WMA/MPEG4/H.263/H.264, Video: 15fps@QCIF

CARRIER

Chatr Wireless

Yes

Eastlink

Yes

Rogers Wireless

Yes

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

Videotron

Yes

Virgin Mobile

Yes

Wind

Yes

