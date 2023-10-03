About Cookies on This Site

Explore the world around you and capture every bold move you make with the LG K4!

Specs

Reviews

Support

LGK121

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

PROCESSOR

1.1GHz Quad

BATTERY, MIN (mAh)

1,940 mAh Removable

DIMENSION

131.9 x 66.7 x 8.9 mm

AUDIO/VIDEO

CAMERA

5MP Rear-facing, 2MP Front-facing

Video Codec

MP4, 3GP, AVI, MKV, WebM, FLV, TS

Video Capture

HD 1280 x 720

Audio Codec

MP3, WAV, AMR, AAC, AC3, OGG, FLAC, MID, WMA, XMF

Audio Playback

0.7W Speaker

DISPLAY

Type

TN

SIZE (inch)

4.5”

Resolution

FWVGA (854 x 480)

MEMORY

Memory

8 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

Up to 32GB

RAM

1GB

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0 LE (APT-x)

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n (Single Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

HDMI

