mobile phone with 2.0 Megapixel Digital Camera/Camcorder, Intergrated MP3 Player, MicroSD™ memory expansion slot to store music, images and videos and Bluetooth V1.2® Enabled

LGCX830

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Touch phone

PET NAME

Vantage

QWERTY Keyboard

SLIDING KEYPAD

Technology

CDMA EVDO Dual Band: CDMA 800/1900 Mhz

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

126 grams

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 160 hours

Display

tft 262 k colour

External LCD (Pixel)

240X400pixels

Vibration

yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

2-way text messaging (SMS)

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(500)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

2

External Memory

MicroSD™ memory expansion slot

A-GPS Navigation

Yes

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

CARRIER

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

