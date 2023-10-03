About Cookies on This Site

Introducing the LG G Pad 7.0 LTE, a tablet that’s big enough to accomplish each endeavor and small enough to carry around on every journey.

LGV411

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Carrier

Rogers

SPECIFICATIONS

Type

Tablet

OS

Android™ 4.4 KitKat®

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400, Quad-Core 1.2 GHz

Network

UMTS, LTE*

Frequencies

UMTS 850/1900/2100, LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 17

Data Transmission

LTE, HSPA+*

Dimensions (LxWxD)

113.8x 189.32 x 10.15 (mm)

Weight

296g

DISPLAY

7.0" HD+ IPS (1280 x 800)

Touch Screen

Yes

Battery Capacity

4,000 mAh

Standby Time

Up to 550 hours**

Total Internal Memory

16 GB (up to 11 GB user memory)

MicroSD® Memory Slot

Support up to 32 GB***

*

All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.

**

Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.

***

MicroSD® cards sold separately

CONNECTIVITY

Network

Rogers 4G LTE Network*,**

Mobile Hotspot

Share a 4G LTE data connection with other compatible wireless devices.*,**,***

Wi-Fi® Connectivity

802.11 a/b/g/n (dual 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

Bluetooth® Version

4.0

Miracast™

View content on a compatible larger screen.

Media Server

Allow compatible nearby devices to access your content via DLNA®.

GPS

A-GPS For Enhanced Location Accuracy

*

Rogers' 4G LTE Network is not available everywhere

**

All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.

***

Rogers Wireless service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.

CAMERA/VIDEO

Rear-Facing Camera

5 Megapixel Rear-Facing Camera

Front-Facing Camera

1.3 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera with Soft Light Setting

Camera Resolutions

Up to 2560 x 1920* (2560 x 1600 default)

Gesture Shutter

Take selfies with a simple hand gesture.**

Geotagging

Include location information with photos and videos.

Shot Mode

Choose from Auto and Panorama*

Video Resolutions

Full HD Up to 1920 x 1080*

Pause & Resume Recording

Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file.

Live Shot

Take still shots while recording video.

*

Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder

**

Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder

INTERACTIVITY

QPair™

Link your tablet and Android™ (4.1 or higher) smartphone so call, message, memo, and other notifications can be used between both; when paired, conveniently locate misplaced devices with the press of a button.*

Smart Keyboard

An intuitive, easy-input keyboard that provides comfortable, efficient operation and adapts to the user. Advanced features include keyboard height control, adaptive area recognition based on word prediction, and easy cursor control.

Knock On™

Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key.

Smart Cleaning™

Free up space by deleting temporary files and removing infrequently used apps.

Quick Memo™

Write or draw on any screen and schedule memos to appear based on calendar or location inputs.

Dual Window™

Use two apps on a split screen simultaneously.

Multi-User Function

Share your device with different users while being assured that your content is safe.

Polaris® Office 5

PC-like office suite app for viewing documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

*

Compatible with phones running Android™ 4.1 or later and QPair™ application installation from Google Play Store is required. Some functionality might be limited depending on your phone.

