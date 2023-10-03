We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Introducing the LG G Pad 7.0 LTE, a tablet that’s big enough to accomplish each endeavor and small enough to carry around on every journey.
All Spec
Carrier
Rogers
Type
Tablet
OS
Android™ 4.4 KitKat®
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400, Quad-Core 1.2 GHz
Network
UMTS, LTE*
Frequencies
UMTS 850/1900/2100, LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 17
Data Transmission
LTE, HSPA+*
Dimensions (LxWxD)
113.8x 189.32 x 10.15 (mm)
Weight
296g
DISPLAY
7.0" HD+ IPS (1280 x 800)
Touch Screen
Yes
Battery Capacity
4,000 mAh
Standby Time
Up to 550 hours**
Total Internal Memory
16 GB (up to 11 GB user memory)
MicroSD® Memory Slot
Support up to 32 GB***
*
All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.
**
Certain features may use more power and cause actual time to vary.
***
MicroSD® cards sold separately
Network
Rogers 4G LTE Network*,**
Mobile Hotspot
Share a 4G LTE data connection with other compatible wireless devices.*,**,***
Wi-Fi® Connectivity
802.11 a/b/g/n (dual 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
Bluetooth® Version
4.0
Miracast™
View content on a compatible larger screen.
Media Server
Allow compatible nearby devices to access your content via DLNA®.
GPS
A-GPS For Enhanced Location Accuracy
*
Rogers' 4G LTE Network is not available everywhere
**
All listed frequency support is network/carrier specific. Roaming capability and network frequency support may not be available. Check with your network provider to see if and to what extent they offer support for this device.
***
Rogers Wireless service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.
Rear-Facing Camera
5 Megapixel Rear-Facing Camera
Front-Facing Camera
1.3 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera with Soft Light Setting
Camera Resolutions
Up to 2560 x 1920* (2560 x 1600 default)
Gesture Shutter
Take selfies with a simple hand gesture.**
Geotagging
Include location information with photos and videos.
Shot Mode
Choose from Auto and Panorama*
Video Resolutions
Full HD Up to 1920 x 1080*
Pause & Resume Recording
Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file.
Live Shot
Take still shots while recording video.
*
Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder
**
Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder
QPair™
Link your tablet and Android™ (4.1 or higher) smartphone so call, message, memo, and other notifications can be used between both; when paired, conveniently locate misplaced devices with the press of a button.*
Smart Keyboard
An intuitive, easy-input keyboard that provides comfortable, efficient operation and adapts to the user. Advanced features include keyboard height control, adaptive area recognition based on word prediction, and easy cursor control.
Knock On™
Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key.
Smart Cleaning™
Free up space by deleting temporary files and removing infrequently used apps.
Quick Memo™
Write or draw on any screen and schedule memos to appear based on calendar or location inputs.
Dual Window™
Use two apps on a split screen simultaneously.
Multi-User Function
Share your device with different users while being assured that your content is safe.
Polaris® Office 5
PC-like office suite app for viewing documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.
*
Compatible with phones running Android™ 4.1 or later and QPair™ application installation from Google Play Store is required. Some functionality might be limited depending on your phone.
