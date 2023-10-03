About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mobile Phone with 1.3 MP Camera, One-Touch Speakerphone, and Bluetooth®

Specs

Reviews

Support

Mobile Phone with 1.3 MP Camera, One-Touch Speakerphone, and Bluetooth®

LG280

Mobile Phone with 1.3 MP Camera, One-Touch Speakerphone, and Bluetooth®

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip phone

PET NAME

Wine

Technology

CDMA Quad - band

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

98.8 x 49.5 x 16.2

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

98

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 200

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 2

Display

262K

External LCD (Pixel)

240 x 320, 2.2 inch

SIM Toolkit

Yes

GPRS/EDGE (class)

Yes(10) / Yes(10)

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

Yes / No / Yes

E Mail

Yes

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

INTERNET

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

PIM

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

FM Radio

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

Internal Memory

14Mb

External Memory

MicroSD (Not included)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Document Viewer

Yes

CARRIER

Bell Mobility

Yes

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

What people are saying