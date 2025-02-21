Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram logo.

LG gram AI laptops showcasing sleek designs, vibrant displays, and 2-in-1 versatility with stylus support, perfect for productivity and creativity in any environment.

Power of AI. Power of You.

Experience gram AI—where both cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve pro level, anytime, anywhere.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

LG gram Pro laptop with Copilot+ PC, featuring a vibrant display, AI-enhanced productivity, and a close-up of the dedicated Copilot key for seamless AI-powered functionality.

gram Pro (16Z90TS)

Meet AI power with Copilot+ experience

gram Copilot+ PC, equipped with a 47 TOPS NPU, boosts productivity with cutting-edge AI tools. It offers real-time web answers, image generation, and advanced features for demanding tasks.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*The functionality of the NPU/GPU may vary depending on the CPU.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

Person holding an LG gram Pro laptop, showcasing its lightweight, durable design and advanced AI-powered performance for exceptional productivity and efficiency.

gram Pro (16Z90TP & 17Z90TP)

Unleash AI power,
break your limits

gram Pro retains its lightweight yet durable body, driven by the latest Intel processor with gram AI, delivering exceptional performance and efficiency.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Person using the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 laptop in tablet mode, highlighting its professional-grade performance, ultra-slim design, and versatile creativity, with a CES 2025 Innovation Award badge displayed.

gram Pro 2in1 (16T90TP)

Unleash creativity from every angle

Experience professional-grade performance in a versatile 2-in-1 design, featuring an ultra-thin, lightweight body with advanced gram AI.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Explore the heroes of 2025
LG gram

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 17

17Z90TP

LG gram Pro 2in1 16

16T90TP

LG gram 16

16Z90T