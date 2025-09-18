We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Redefining Art TV Beyond Boundaries
Experience Art TV beyond the limits of a single frame. We invite you to an entirely new spectrum of expression. From the ethereal Wallpaper Design of OLED evo W6 and the seamless spatial harmony with Flush-fit Gallery Design of OLED evo G6, to the customizable style of the Gallery TV with frame, LX7—discover unique ways to transform your space into a personalized masterpiece.
9mm class thin Wallpaper Design for innovation at its thinnest¹⁾
Zero Gap Flush-fit Gallery Design for minimalism²⁾
Customizable frames. Tailored aesthetics for your home³⁾
Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+
Style your space with a variety content to choose from
LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.⁴⁾
*All images above are simulated.
*Bezel size varies by series and screen size.
1)OLED evo AI W6
-Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
-installation requirements may differ.
-Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
-Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
-Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
-Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
-Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
-Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
-Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
2)OLED evo AI G6
-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
-Installation requirements may differ.
3)Gallery TV with frame, LX7
-Included frame options may vary by region.
4)LG Gallery+
-Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
-4,500 pieces of content is only available in countries where webOS Pay is supported (Korea, USA, UK, and selected EU countries).
-An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.
-A 1-month free trial is offered exclusively to customers with a subscription.
5)Generative AI
-Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.
-A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.
-Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.
-Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.
-LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.
6)Gallery Mode
-Gallery Mode is available with a subscription.
-Gallery Mode activates by default after 3 minutes of no video playback or no remote control activity. Users can adjust the time to 10, 20, or 30 minutes.
-Video content and background music are not supported in Gallery Mode.
7)Auto Brightness Control
-Brightness sensors may vary by model.
8)Motion Sensor
-Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and M6 models only.