About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Redefining Art TV Beyond Boundaries

Experience Art TV beyond the limits of a single frame. We invite you to an entirely new spectrum of expression. From the ethereal Wallpaper Design of OLED evo W6 and the seamless spatial harmony with Flush-fit Gallery Design of OLED evo G6, to the customizable style of the Gallery TV with frame, LX7—discover unique ways to transform your space into a personalized masterpiece.

LG Gallery TV displayed in a cozy living room, featuring a slim white TV frame and showcasing artwork on screen, blending seamlessly into the interior like a framed gallery piece.

LG Gallery TV displayed in a cozy living room, featuring a slim white TV frame and showcasing artwork on screen, blending seamlessly into the interior like a framed gallery piece.

LG OLED evo AI W6 title

LG OLED evo AI W6 title

9mm class thin Wallpaper Design for innovation at its thinnest¹⁾

LG OLED evo W6 featuring its 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design shown from multiple angles to highlight innovation at its thinnest, including a sleek side profile and a front view displaying classical art that seamlessly blends into a sophisticated, gallery-like living space.

LG OLED evo W6 featuring its 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design shown from multiple angles to highlight innovation at its thinnest, including a sleek side profile and a front view displaying classical art that seamlessly blends into a sophisticated, gallery-like living space.

LG OLED evo AI G6 title

LG OLED evo AI G6 title

Zero Gap Flush-fit Gallery Design for minimalism²⁾

LG OLED evo G6 featuring its Zero Gap Flush-fit Gallery Design, displayed from both front and side angles to highlight how the screen sits perfectly against the wall for ultimate minimalism, transforming a modern living room into a sophisticated artistic space.

LG OLED evo G6 featuring its Zero Gap Flush-fit Gallery Design, displayed from both front and side angles to highlight how the screen sits perfectly against the wall for ultimate minimalism, transforming a modern living room into a sophisticated artistic space.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7

Customizable frames. Tailored aesthetics for your home³⁾

LG Gallery TV LX7 featuring its Gallery Design with frame, showcased on the left with a minimalist white frame and on the right with a warm wood frame to demonstrate how its customizable frames allow the TV to blend seamlessly into any interior like a framed gallery piece.

LG Gallery TV LX7 featuring its Gallery Design with frame, showcased on the left with a minimalist white frame and on the right with a warm wood frame to demonstrate how its customizable frames allow the TV to blend seamlessly into any interior like a framed gallery piece.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.⁴⁾

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.⁶⁾

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.⁷⁾

Responsive to your presence

Motion Sensor lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.⁸⁾

*All images above are simulated.

*Bezel size varies by series and screen size. 

 

 

 

1)OLED evo AI W6

-Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

-installation requirements may differ.

-Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

-Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

-Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

-Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

-Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

-Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

-Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen. 

2)OLED evo AI G6

-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

-Installation requirements may differ. 

 

 

3)Gallery TV with frame, LX7

-Included frame options may vary by region. 

 

4)LG Gallery+

-Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

-4,500 pieces of content is only available in countries where webOS Pay is supported (Korea, USA, UK, and selected EU countries).

-An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

-A 1-month free trial is offered exclusively to customers with a subscription. 

 

 

5)Generative AI

-Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

-A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

-Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

-Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

-LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications. 

 

 

6)Gallery Mode

-Gallery Mode is available with a subscription.

-Gallery Mode activates by default after 3 minutes of no video playback or no remote control activity. Users can adjust the time to 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

-Video content and background music are not supported in Gallery Mode. 

 

 

7)Auto Brightness Control

-Brightness sensors may vary by model. 

 

 

8)Motion Sensor

-Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and M6 models only.