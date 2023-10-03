Connected Home

Smart homes are not all the same. Even the definition of what a smart home is can differ, depending on individual mindset. In general, most would agree that a smart home is one that includes time, energy and cost-saving technology designed to make living easier, better, safer, more economical and more fun

Beyond those basics, the possibilities are almost endless.

The digital age has ushered in a wide range of ideas and devices that are easily adaptable for use in the home or on the move. Smart home technology allows such devices to communicate with one another -- across the street, down the block or from the other side of the globe -- and to keep homeowners informed about what is happening at home.

In addition, a smart home system allows owners to enjoy their home environment in ways that were only dreams as recently as two decades ago. In the mid-1990's, the first smart homes had dedicated equipment rooms, miles of wiring, and they came with a high price tag. Today, the development of new options is expanding almost daily. Audio-video devices constitute the majority smart home technology, followed by home networking, home security, and energy-saving devices like smart thermostats.

By 2024, the estimate is that the fastest-growing segment of the market -- voice assistants -- will be double what it is today in 2020.

The first smart homes designed originally to monitor and control a home's heating and air conditioning and to facilitate home security and entertainment systems, required professional planning, installation and upkeep, and a remote monitoring service. It was complicated. Today, smart home devices require little more than opening a box, adding a password and charging a battery. Connection and integration are simple, inexpensive and relatively painless.