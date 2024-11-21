We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30” Smart Induction Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Element
UltraHeat™ 5.0kW element
Quick Boil or True Simmer
With 5,000 watts of power, our Ultra Heat dual element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer. Plus, with two elements in one, you can easily adapt the size of the element to accommodate your different-sized cookware.
Backlit SmoothTouch® Glass Controls
Sleek Backlit Controls
The backlit LED SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style, high-definition-visibility and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. The controls appear hidden when off, for a minimalistic, low-profile look. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.
Cookware Compatibility Indicator
Optimize Performance & Maximize Energy Efficiency
How well your cookware heats on an induction element depends on several factors, such as the cookware's size, material, and shape of its base. Our cooktop is equipped with a built-in Cookware Compatibility Indicator, which rates cookware and element compatibility on a scale from 0 to 10, to help you optimize the power output and performance of each element and maximize energy efficiency.
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LED
-
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
ACCESSORIES
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231347563
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Black
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop)
-
Cookware Heating Index
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Pause
Yes
-
Simmer
Yes (3 Level)
-
Timed Cook
No
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
8800
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 7 1/16), 3700(5000, 11 1/8)
-
Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)
3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 9/16)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
1400(1800, 6 1/2)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
4
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
28 1/2 x 5 7/8 x 19 5/8
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
33 31/32 x 5 7/16 x 24 21/64
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
30 11/16 x 4 1/8 x 21 1/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
42.24
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
46.91
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
34.6
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
36.7
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
7197
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
8800
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
No
-
Works with
LG ThinQ
-
