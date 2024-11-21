Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
30" Smart Induction Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Element

30” Smart Induction Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Element

CBIH3017BE

30” Smart Induction Cooktop with UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Element

UltraHeat™ 5.0kW element

Quick Boil or True Simmer

With 5,000 watts of power, our Ultra Heat dual element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer. Plus, with two elements in one, you can easily adapt the size of the element to accommodate your different-sized cookware.

Evenly heat larger cookware with the Flexible Cooking Zone

Evenly Heat Longer Pans and Cookware

Conveniently expand your cooking area by combining the two left elements into one continuous cooking zone, allowing you to evenly heat longer pans, griddles, and oblong cookware.

Energy Star Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

Backlit SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

Sleek Backlit Controls

The backlit LED SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style, high-definition-visibility and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. The controls appear hidden when off, for a minimalistic, low-profile look. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

Cookware Compatibility Indicator

Optimize Performance & Maximize Energy Efficiency

How well your cookware heats on an induction element depends on several factors, such as the cookware's size, material, and shape of its base. Our cooktop is equipped with a built-in Cookware Compatibility Indicator, which rates cookware and element compatibility on a scale from 0 to 10, to help you optimize the power output and performance of each element and maximize energy efficiency.

 
DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347563

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Simmer

    Yes (3 Level)

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8800

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 7 1/16), 3700(5000, 11 1/8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)

    3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 9/16)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1400(1800, 6 1/2)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    28 1/2 x 5 7/8 x 19 5/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 31/32 x 5 7/16 x 24 21/64

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    30 11/16 x 4 1/8 x 21 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    42.24

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    46.91

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    34.6

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    36.7

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    7197

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    8800

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

