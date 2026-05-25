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36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart

36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart

CBIH3613BE
Front view of 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
Front view of 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 4.3kW Element & Smart, CBIH3613BE

Key Features

  • 4 Induction Elements
  • UltraHeatTM 4.3kW Element
  • Cookware Compatibility Indicator
  • SmoothTouch® Glass Controls
  • Hood & OTR Microwave Sync
  • ThinQ®
More

4 Induction Elements

4 Induction Elements

Four induction cooktop elements of varying sizes and power levels provide all the power and precision you need.

Flexible Elements for Quick Boils and True Simmers

With 4,300 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer.

Optimize Performance & Maximize Energy Efficiency

How well your cookware heats on an induction element depends on several factors, such as the cookware's size, material, and shape of its base. Our cooktop is equipped with a built-in Cookware Compatibility Indicator, which rates cookware and element compatibility on a scale from 0 to 10, to help you optimize the power output and performance of each element and maximize energy efficiency.

SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

Sleek, Intuitive Controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

Hood & OTR Microwave Sync

Sync with Smart LG Hoods and Over-the-Range Microwaves

For a seamless cooking experience, sync with your smart LG Hood or Over-the-Range Microwave via the LG ThinQ® app. This feature automatically activates the Hood or Microwave's fan and light when the cooktop burners are in use and deactivates them when the burners are turned off.

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your cooktop remotely, sync it with your smart LG hood or over-the-range microwave to auto-activate the light and vent, and more.

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347594

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    9200

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    7524

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    38.4

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    36.2

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Inverter

    Half-Bridge

  • Induction Heater - Right Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1800(2800,7)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1800(2800,7)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1400(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1800(2800,7)

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(4300,11)

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Heater - Total (W)

    9200

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Star Certified

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Simmer

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    36 5/8 x 4 1/8 x 21 1/16

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    55.2

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    48.2

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    39 9/16 x 5 7/16 x 24 5/16

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    33 7/8 x 5 7/8 x 19 1/8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

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