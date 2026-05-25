About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart

36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart

CBIH3617BE
Front view of 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
Front view of 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE
LG 36” Induction Cooktop | UltraHeat 5.0kW Element & Smart, CBIH3617BE

Key Features

  • 4 Induction Elements
  • Flex Cooking Zone
  • Cookware Compatibility Indicator
  • UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Dual Element
  • Simmer Key
  • Hood & OTR Microwave Sync
More

4 Induction Elements

4 Induction Elements

Four induction cooktop elements of varying sizes and power levels provide all the power and precision you need.

4 Induction Elements

Flexible 2-in-1 Burner Lets Your Cooking Shine

Flex Cooking Zone

Flexible 2-in-1 Burner Lets Your Cooking Shine

Complicated meal? Unexpected guests? Impress in the kitchen with LG's Cooktop with Flex Zone. Combine the left two induction elements to accommodate different sizes and shapes of cookware.

Cookware Compatibility Indicator

Optimize Performance & Maximize Energy Efficiency

How well your cookware heats on an induction element depends on several factors, such as the cookware's size, material, and shape of its base. Our cooktop is equipped with a built-in Cookware Compatibility Indicator, which rates cookware and element compatibility on a scale from 0 to 10, to help you optimize the power output and performance of each element and maximize energy efficiency.

UltraHeat™ 5.0kW Dual Element

Quick Boil or True Simmer

With 5,000 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ dual element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer. Plus, with two elements in one, you can easily adapt the size of the element to accommodate your different-sized cookware.

Quick Boil or True Simmer

Flexible 2-in-1 Burner Lets Your Cooking Shine

Simmer Key

The Perfect Simmer with Just a Tap

Thanks to a dedicated Simmer key on the control panel, you can quickly and easily achieve the perfect simmer with just a tap. Great for sauces, stews and more.

Hood & OTR Microwave Sync

Sync with Smart LG Hoods and Over-the-Range Microwaves

For a seamless cooking experience, sync with your smart LG Hood or Over-the-Range Microwave via the LG ThinQ® app. This feature automatically activates the Hood or Microwave's fan and light when the cooktop burners are in use and deactivates them when the burners are turned off.

SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

Sleek, Intuitive Controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

Save Money. Save Energy.

Save Money. Save Energy.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347587

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Key Membrane

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    10600

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    8670

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    44.2

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    41.7

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Inverter

    Half-Bridge

  • Induction Heater - Right Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1400(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1800(2800,7)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/4)

  • Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)

    3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 9/16)

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)

    3700(5000, 11 1/8), 1850(3500, 7 1/16)

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Heater - Total (W)

    10600

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Star Certified

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cookware Heating Index

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Simmer

    Yes (3 Level)

  • Timed Cook

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    39 9/16 x 5 7/16 x 24 5/16

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    55.69

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    48.68

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    36 5/8 x 4 1/8 x 21 1/16

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    33 7/8 x 5 7/8 x 19 1/8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.