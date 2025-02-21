1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with EasyClean® interior

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Auto Cook
Make cooking easier and decisions faster by selecting from a menu of pre-programmed, automatic cooking settings for tasty meals.
Easy Clean® Interior
Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean® interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174074619
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.1
-
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Child Proof
No
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
No
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)
14 1/8 x 9 3/16 x 14 1/4
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
23 7/16 x 13 11/16 x 18 1/8
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
20 1/16 x 11 7/16 x 15 11/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
27.2
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
33.1
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1300
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.1
-
Oven Capacity (L)
30
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1300
-
Turntable Size (inch)
12.0
-
Turntable Size (mm)
305
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
10.8
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
1300
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)