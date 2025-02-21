Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with EasyClean® interior

1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with EasyClean® interior

MSER1130B

1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with EasyClean® interior

Key Features

  • Auto Cook
  • Easy Clean® Interior

Auto Cook

Make cooking easier and decisions faster by selecting from a menu of pre-programmed, automatic cooking settings for tasty meals.

Easy Clean® Interior

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean®  interior resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

DIMENSIONS

MSER1130B

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174074619

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.1

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    14 1/8 x 9 3/16 x 14 1/4

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    23 7/16 x 13 11/16 x 18 1/8

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 1/16 x 11 7/16 x 15 11/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    27.2

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    33.1

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1300

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.1

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1300

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    12.0

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    305

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    10.8

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1300

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

