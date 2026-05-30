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1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless

1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless

MVEM1825Z
Front view of 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
Front view of 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z
LG 1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, MVEM1825Z

Key Features

  • Sensor Cooking & Reheating
  • Auto Cook Settings
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • Premium Handle Design
  • 2-speed 300 CFM Vent
More

Sensor Technology for Perfectly Cooked Meals

Select from a menu of Sensor Cook options and let the microwave automatically determine when your food is ready using humidity-sensing technology. Get perfectly cooked meals without having to worry about cook times or power levels.

3 Auto Cook Settings

Auto Cook Settings

Make it tasty and make it easy by selecting one of the 3 Auto Cook settings. Choose from Auto Defrost, Soften and Melt.

3 Auto Cook Settings

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Designed with Style in Mind

This new style takes your kitchen to the next level with a fresh, contemporary look. Our new bar handle design is slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand.

300 CFM Vent

2-speed 300 CFM Vent

Powerful 2-speed vent with 300 CFM power to help remove smoke, steam, and odors—especially useful when there’s more space between your microwave and cooktop.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349291

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Type

    Solo

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.8

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Installation Type

    Over the Range

  • EasyClean

    Yes

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Control Location

    Right Side

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    Yes

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    Yes

  • Roast

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Proof

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    13.0

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1500

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Exterior Light Power (W)

    50

  • Exterior Light Type

    Halogen

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.8

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    50.4

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    12.8

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    324

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1500

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

VENT FEATURES

  • Exhaust Grease Filter (Ea)

    2

  • Vent Power Levels

    2

  • Vent Air Flow (CFM)

    300

  • Vent Grill Type

    Hidden

  • Filtration

    Charcoal Filter

  • Grease Filter Type

    Mesh

ACCESSORIES

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    61.1

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 11/16 x 10 5/16 x 14 3/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 3/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 16 7/16 x 15 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    50

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