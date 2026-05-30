1.8 cu ft.Over the Range Microwave Oven | Sensor Cook, Auto Cook, 300 CFM Ventilation, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless

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Select from a menu of Sensor Cook options and let the microwave automatically determine when your food is ready using humidity-sensing technology. Get perfectly cooked meals without having to worry about cook times or power levels.