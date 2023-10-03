We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean®
All Spec
-
Upper Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
3.0
-
Lower Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
4.3
-
Total Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Configuration
-
Freestanding Double Electric Range
-
Broil Element (Watt)
-
3,800W
-
Bake Element (Watt)
-
2,400W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)
-
Oven Cooking
-
Conventional
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Warm, Pizza
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
2
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Broil Element (Watt)
-
3,800W / 6 Pass
-
Bake Element (Watt)
-
No
-
Convection Element (Watt)
-
2,500W / 2 Turn
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System/Mode/Cooking System
-
Probake Convection™
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza, Speed Roast
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
4
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
6" - 1,200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front
-
12" 9" - 2,700W / 1,700W
-
Center (Warming Zone)
-
7" - 100W
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Front Tilt-Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Display
-
VFD
-
Language
-
English
-
Smart Function
-
SmartThinQ™
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
˚F or ˚C
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
1. High 2. Low 3. Mute
-
Certified Sabbath Mode
-
No
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless-Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
STS Finish (AI)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
215
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
191.8
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
26 1/2”
-
Overall Height (in) - including backguard
-
47 5/16"
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 10 13/16" x 19 13/16"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16" x 14 1/4" x 19 15/16"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
31 31/32” x 51” x 30 17/32”
-
Standard Rack
-
3
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
LDE4413ST
-
0482313 19508
