7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean®

LDE4413ST

7.3 cu. ft. Electric True Double Oven Range with ProBake™ Convection and EasyClean®

All Spec

CAPACITY

Upper Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

3.0

Lower Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

4.3

Total Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

7.3

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Freestanding Double Electric Range

Broil Element (Watt)

3,800W

Bake Element (Watt)

2,400W / 4 Pass (Exposed Bake)

Oven Cooking

Conventional

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Warm, Pizza

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

2

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

3,800W / 6 Pass

Bake Element (Watt)

No

Convection Element (Watt)

2,500W / 2 Turn

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

Probake Convection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza, Speed Roast

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

4

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

12" 9" - 2,700W / 1,700W

Center (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD

Language

English

Smart Function

SmartThinQ™

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

Certified Sabbath Mode

No

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless-Steel

Handle/Knobs

STS Finish (AI)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

215

Product Weight (lbs)

191.8

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

26 1/2”

Overall Height (in) - including backguard

47 5/16"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 10 13/16" x 19 13/16"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 14 1/4" x 19 15/16"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32” x 51” x 30 17/32”

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

3

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODES

LDE4413ST

0482313 19508

What people are saying