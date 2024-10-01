Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7.3 cu. ft. Electric Double Oven Freestanding Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu. ft. Electric Double Oven Freestanding Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

LDEL7324SE

7.3 cu. ft. Electric Double Oven Freestanding Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry

Front view

ProBake®Convection

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Air Sous-vide

Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver juicy and tender meats, fish and vegetables.

A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour. 

Air Fry

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

EasyClean®

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.**

*Based on Marketplace Survey, August 2023.

**Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.

Energy Star Certified 

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LDEL7324SE

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Double

  • Range Type

    Free Standing

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Triple)

    Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    100(7)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(6), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(12), 2200(9), 1100(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    3800

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    4

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    4.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

  • [Upper]Convection Conversion

    No

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bake Element Type

    Exposed

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • [Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

    2400

  • [Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

    3800

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    2

  • [Upper]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    3.0

  • [Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

    Bake, Broil, Pizza, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    55.3

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    63.3

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    11500

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    15200

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 13/16 x 14 1/4 x 19 15/16

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 1/4

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 x 51 x 29 15/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 15/16 x 46 15/32 x 29 1/4

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    187

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    212.6

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

  • Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 13/16 x 10 13/16 x 19 13/16

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    3

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347297

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 