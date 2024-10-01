We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Electric Double Oven Freestanding Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry
ProBake®Convection
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
Air Sous-vide
Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver juicy and tender meats, fish and vegetables.
A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour.
Air Fry
Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd
Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.
EasyClean®
Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle
Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.**
*Based on Marketplace Survey, August 2023.
**Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.
Energy Star Certified
Save Money. Save Energy.
Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
-
Oven Type
Double
-
Range Type
Free Standing
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LED
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Lighting
No
-
Knob Material
Plastic
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
No
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
-
Instaview
No
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
No
-
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
Left Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Rear, Right Rear
-
Element/Burner Type(Triple)
Right Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Warm)
Center Rear
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
8700
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
-
Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)
100(7)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
3200(6), 1400(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
3000(12), 2200(9), 1100(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
LOWER OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Conversion
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Bake Element Type
Hidden
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Fan
Single Speed
-
Convection Type
ProBake Convection
-
Broil Element Power (W)
3800
-
Convection Element Power (W)
2500
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
4
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
4.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
UPPER OVEN FEATURES
-
[Upper]Convection Conversion
No
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Bake Element Type
Exposed
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
2400
-
[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
3800
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
2
-
[Upper]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
3.0
-
[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode
Bake, Broil, Pizza, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
55.3
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
63.3
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
11500
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
15200
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
-
Works with
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 13/16 x 14 1/4 x 19 15/16
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 1/4
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 x 51 x 29 15/16
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 15/16 x 46 15/32 x 29 1/4
-
Product Weight (lb.)
187
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
212.6
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
-
Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 13/16 x 10 13/16 x 19 13/16
ACCESSORIES
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231347297
