6.9 cu. ft. Gas Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

6.9 cu. ft. Gas Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

LDG5315ST

6.9 cu. ft. Gas Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection™ and EasyClean®

CAPACITY

Upper Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

2.6

Lower Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

4.3

Total Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.9

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Freestanding Double Oven Gas Range

Broil Element (BTU/h)

14,500

Bake Element (BTU/h)

14,500

Oven Cooking

Conventional

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Warm, Pizza

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

2

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

No

Bake Element (Watt)

No

Convection Element (Watt)

14,000

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

Probake Convection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

4

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Left Rear (BTU)

9,100

Right Rear (BTU)

5,000

Left Front (BTU)

12,000

Right Front (BTU)

18,500

Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)

10,000 (Oval-Burner)

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain

Hot Surface LED Indicator

No

CONTROLS

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD

Language

English / French / Spanish

Smart Function

SmartThinQ™

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless-Steel

Handle/Knobs

STS Finish (AI)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

247

Product Weight (lbs)

224.9

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in) - including backguard

47 5/16"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 9 1/4" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Oven Interior Dimensions (Lower (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 14 1/4" x 20"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 51" x 30 1/2"

ACCESSORIES

Griddle Plate

Yes

Standard Rack

1

Offset Rack

1

Gliding Rack

1

Scouring Pad

Yes

Spray Bottle

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODE

LDG5315ST

772454 065347

