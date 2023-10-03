We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.4 cu.ft. Freestanding Gas Range Oven
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
No
-
Gas
-
Yes
-
Induction Slide-in
-
No
-
Slide-in
-
No
-
Freestanding
-
Yes
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
5.4cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
No
-
Self Clean
-
No
-
ProBake ConvectionTM
-
No
-
SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
No
-
Colour
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity
-
5.4cu.ft.
-
Storage Drawer Capacity
-
0.8cu.ft.
-
Configuration
-
Freestanding Gas Range
-
Broil Element (BTU)
-
15500/12500
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil
-
Oven Control Features
-
Keypad
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
1 Light
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Down
-
After 12 Hours
-
Burner/BTU - Left Rear
-
9100/9100
-
Burner/BTU - Right Rear
-
5000/5000
-
Burner/BTU - Left Front
-
12000/9500
-
Burner/BTU - Right Front
-
17000/10000
-
Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)
-
8000 (Oval-Burner)/8000
-
Burner Simmer/BTU - Left Rear
-
1100
-
Burner Simmer/BTU - Right Rear
-
650
-
Burner Simmer/BTU - Left Front
-
1200
-
Burner Simmer/BTU - Right Front
-
1400
-
Center (Warming Zone)
-
2300
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Porcelain
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Front Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Keypad
-
Display
-
LED White
-
Language
-
English
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
Fahrenheit/Celsius
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beeper
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless-Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Matching
-
Knobs
-
Plastic
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes (Black Stainless Only)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 15/16" x 47 5/8" x 28 15/16" (w/handle)
-
Cabinet (WxHxD)
-
30" x 36" x 25"
-
Height to Cooking Surface
-
36"
-
Oven Interior (Upper) (WxHxD)
-
24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 3/8"
-
Drawer (WxHxD)
-
22 1/4" x 5" x 16 1/2"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
33 1/4" x 51 9/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight (Product/Shipping)
-
227lbs/268lbs
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
4.2A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
460
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
120VAC
-
Standard Rack
-
2
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
772454071065
