5.4 cu.ft. Freestanding Gas Range Oven

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.4 cu.ft. Freestanding Gas Range Oven

LRG3060ST

5.4 cu.ft. Freestanding Gas Range Oven

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
5.4 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 15/16" x 47 5/8" x 28 15/16" (w/handle)
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

No

Gas

Yes

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

No

Freestanding

Yes

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

5.4cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

No

Self Clean

No

ProBake ConvectionTM

No

SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

No

COLOUR

Colour

Stainless Steel

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity

5.4cu.ft.

Storage Drawer Capacity

0.8cu.ft.

OVEN FEATURES

Configuration

Freestanding Gas Range

Broil Element (BTU)

15500/12500

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil

Oven Control Features

Keypad

EasyClean®

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

1 Light

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Down

After 12 Hours

COOKTOP

Burner/BTU - Left Rear

9100/9100

Burner/BTU - Right Rear

5000/5000

Burner/BTU - Left Front

12000/9500

Burner/BTU - Right Front

17000/10000

Center (Warming Zone) (BTU)

8000 (Oval-Burner)/8000

Burner Simmer/BTU - Left Rear

1100

Burner Simmer/BTU - Right Rear

650

Burner Simmer/BTU - Left Front

1200

Burner Simmer/BTU - Right Front

1400

Center (Warming Zone)

2300

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Keypad

Display

LED White

Language

English

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

Fahrenheit/Celsius

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper

APPEARANCE

Available Colours

Stainless-Steel

Handle/Knobs

Matching

Knobs

Plastic

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes (Black Stainless Only)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 15/16" x 47 5/8" x 28 15/16" (w/handle)

Cabinet (WxHxD)

30" x 36" x 25"

Height to Cooking Surface

36"

Oven Interior (Upper) (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 19 1/2" x 19 3/8"

Drawer (WxHxD)

22 1/4" x 5" x 16 1/2"

Carton (WxHxD)

33 1/4" x 51 9/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight (Product/Shipping)

227lbs/268lbs

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

4.2A

Amp Rating at 240V

460

KW Rating at 208V

120VAC

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

2

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODES

UPC

772454071065

