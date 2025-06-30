Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6.3 cu ft. Gas Range with ProBake Convection®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Enjoy free delivery on purchase of 2 or more major home appliances

6.3 cu ft. Gas Range with ProBake Convection®

6.3 cu ft. Gas Range with ProBake Convection®

LRGN6323Y
  • front view
  • Front open
  • Front open food
  • Knob view
  • Inside open
  • Left side open
  • Left side open food
  • Right side open
  • Right side open food
  • Left sided view
  • Right sided view
  • Top perspective
  • Top perspective with burner
  • Side view
  • Back view
front view
Front open
Front open food
Knob view
Inside open
Left side open
Left side open food
Right side open
Right side open food
Left sided view
Right sided view
Top perspective
Top perspective with burner
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Power Burner
  • ProBake Convection®
  • 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • ThinQ
More
UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Power Burner

UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Power Burner

Power Up to Faster Boiling

When ordinary burners can’t keep pace with your on-demand dinner schedule, turn up the power with the UltraHeat™ 20k power burner that boils water and other liquids fast.

ProBake Convection®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Room for the Turkey

6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity

Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available*

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

Stay Connected

ThinQ®

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life. Manage and monitor your range remotely, send it cooking instructions with ThinQ® Recipe or scan-to-cook*, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRGN6323Y

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Finish

    Enamel

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Key Membrane

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Conversion Kit (Ea)

    1

  • Griddle Plate (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349130

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Sealed Burner

  • Fuel Type

    Gas

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Free Standing

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Sealed Burner

  • Cooktop Burner Grate Features

    Edge-to-edge continuous grates

  • Cooktop Burner Grate Material

    Cast Iron

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Oval)

    Center Middle

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Gas

  • Gas Burner - Center Middle(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    10000 / 10000

  • Gas Burner - Left Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    12000 / 10000

  • Gas Burner - Left Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    9100 / 9100

  • Gas Burner - Right Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    20000 / 12500

  • Gas Burner - Right Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    5000 / 5000

  • Gas Burner Simmer - Center Middle (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

    2700 / -

  • Gas Burner Simmer - Left Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

    1270 / -

  • Gas Burner Simmer - Left Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

    1270 / -

  • Gas Burner Simmer - Right Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

    1270 / -

  • Gas Burner Simmer - Right Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)

    670 / -

  • Gas Burner - Total(LNG/LPG) (BTU)

    56100 / 46600

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 16/19 x 22 1/21 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 9/32

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 2/23 x 49 15/17 x 29 82/89

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 31/32 x 46 1/2 x 29 9/32

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    169

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    203

  • Size in Width (inch)

    29 31/32

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bake Element(LNG/LPG) (BTU/h)

    19000 / 17000

  • Broil Element Power(LNG/LPG) (BTU/h)

    13500 / 12500

  • Broil Element Type

    Gas

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Element Power (BTU/h)

    19000 / 17000

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Fuel Type

    Gas

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    4.2

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    504

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 