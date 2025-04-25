Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 cu. ft. Electric Range with EasyClean®

LSEL6330YE

LSEL6330YE

Key Features

()
Key Features

  • 6.3 cu. ft. Capacity
  • UltraHeat™ 3.2kW Element
  • 4 Radiant Electric Elements
  • EasyClean®
  • WideView™ Window
More

6.3 cu. ft. Capacity

Room for the Turkey and All the Sides

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and all the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all. 

UltraHeat™ 3.2kW Element

Quickly boil water or hold to a true simmer with ease. Plus, with its 2-in-1 dual element design, you can adjust the size of the element to accommodate 6-inch and 9-inch cookware.

4 Radiant Electric Elements

Four radiant electric elements of varying sizes and power levels provide all the power and precision you need. 

EasyClean®

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.**

*Based on Marketplace Survey, August 2023.

**Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort

WideView™ Window

See What's Cooking

The best view in the kitchen! This super-sized window allows you to easily check the progress of a meal no matter where it’s placed in the oven.

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Steel Silver

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Silver Gray

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Knob

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231347457

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    No

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    No

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    No

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Easy Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8800

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 13/16 x 22 1/6 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 7/32

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/6 x 49 11/16 x 29 3/8

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 7/32

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    135.6

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    162

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Exposed

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    No

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    No

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    2300

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    2600

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    No

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake, Broil

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    41.3

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    47.5

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    8600

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11400

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    No

