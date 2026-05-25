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30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in

30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in

LSEL6331XE
Front view of 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
Front view of 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE
LG 30" Elec. 6.3 cu ft. Range | Self Clean, EasyClean<sup>®</sup> & Smart , Stainless, Slide-in, LSEL6331XE

Key Features

  • Large Capacity (6.3 cu. ft.)
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • UltraHeat™ 3.2kW Element
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • WideView™ Window
  • Premium Handle Design
More

Large Capacity (6.3 cu. ft.)

Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all. 

Large Capacity (6.3 cu. ft.)

Large Capacity (6.3 cu. ft.)

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.** For the occasional deep clean, use our standard Self Clean feature.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

EasyClean® + Self Clean

*Based on Marketplace Survey, August 2023.

**Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

UltraHeat™ Dual Power Burner

Power Up to Faster Boiling

When ordinary burners can’t keep pace with your on-demand dinner schedule, turn up the power with the UltraHeat™ 3.2kW dual power burner that can rapidly go to high heat to quickly boil, or turn down to a true simmer.

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle Real-Life
in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

*As compared with other LG gas models.

WideView™ Window

WideView™ Window

The large WideView™ window offers a seamless, modern aesthetic and allows easy visibility into the microwave.

WideView™ Window

WideView™ Window

Premium Handle Design

Designed with Style in Mind

This new style takes your kitchen to the next level with a fresh, contemporary look. Our new bar handle design is slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand.

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your cooktop remotely, sync it with your smart LG hood or over-the-range microwave to auto-activate the light and vent, and more.

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

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