6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range with Air Sous Vide and Air Fry

LSEL6337XE
Front view
Front open view with food
Front open view
Left side view
Right side view
Left side open view 1
Left side open view 2
RIght side open view 1
RIght side open view 2
Knob detail 1
Knob detail 2
Top view
Top perspective view
Side view
Rear view

Key Features

  • 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity
  • Air Sous-Vide
  • InstaView®
  • ProBake Convection®
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
More

6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity

Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all.

Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well

Air Sous-Vide

A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour.

InstaView®

Simply knock twice on the glass to turn on the oven light without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.

ProBake Convection®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

 LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button and let the oven do the work—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.* For the occasional deep clean, use the traditional Self Clean feature.

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSEL6337XE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    Yes

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch+Knob

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview & WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231348928

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Triple)

    Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    9300

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    100(7)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3600(12), 2400(9), 1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 5/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    166.6

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    212.1

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    49.0

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    56.7

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    10200

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    13600

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

What people are saying

