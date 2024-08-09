Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with Convection and Air Fry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with Convection and Air Fry

LSIL6332FE

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with Convection and Air Fry

Basic Image

The Benefit of Induction Burners

LG induction burners heat through direct contact with iron-based cookware using electromagnetic energy. The energy is converted into heat, making your cooking surface efficient with less heat loss than thermal heat. For even heating, safety and energy savings.

3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility

No matter what’s on the menu, the LG 3-in-1 element is up for the challenge. Go from 12” to 9” to 6” with just a turn, for the flexibility to cook a huge pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce in the same spot, without having to move pans around. With the 3-in-1 element, you’ll always have the right size and power when you need it.

Get Professional Results with True Convection

Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*

*as compared to LG models without True Convection.

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174080702

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    No

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7100

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100(3200,8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(3900,11)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 5/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    178.9

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    213.5

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    45.4

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    47.5

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9450

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11400

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ, SIDECHEF

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.