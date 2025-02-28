Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection®

Induction Slide-In Range with ProBake Convection®

LSIL6334XE
Key Features

  • ProBake Convection®
  • UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • ThinQ® Smart Technology
  • ENGERY STAR® Certified
More

ProBake Convection®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element

Quick Boil or True Simmer

With 3,900 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer. Plus, the induction elements can conveniently adjust to accommodate different sizes of cookware.

Quick Boil or True Simmer

EasyClean® + Self Clean 

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button and let the oven do the work—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.* For the occasional deep clean, use the traditional Self Clean feature.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life. Manage and monitor your range remotely, send it cooking instructions with ThinQ® Recipe or scan-to-cook*, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

*Participating products may vary. Refer to the ThinQ® app for details.

ENGERY STAR Certified

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR® label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

DIMENSIONS

LSIL6334XE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349055

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    No

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7100

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100(3200,8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(3900,11)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 9/32

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    182.9

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    213.4

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    45.4

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    47.5

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9450

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11400

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

What people are saying

