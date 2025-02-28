Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraHeat™ 4.3KW Element
Quick Boil or True Simmer
With 4,300 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer. Plus, the induction elements can conveniently adjust to accommodate different sizes of cookware.
InstaView®
Keep the Heat Inside
Keep the heat inside with InstaView®. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
ProBake Convection®
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
Air Sous Vide
A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour.
ENERGY STAR®Certified
Save Money. Save Energy.
Products that earn the ENERGY STAR® label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LED
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Lighting
No
-
Knob Material
Plastic
-
Outcase Color
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch+Knob
-
Oven Door Feature
Instaview & WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
-
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
2
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
-
Temp Probe (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231349048
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
-
Oven Type
Single
-
Range Type
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop, Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
-
Instaview
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
No
-
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
7600
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)
1300(6)
-
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
2100(8)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2100(3200,8)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1300(6)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
2400(11)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2400(4300,11)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
-
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
100(6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 5/16
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
185.2
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
219.1
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Bake Element Type
Hidden
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Conversion
Yes
-
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Type
ProBake Convection
-
Broil Element Power (W)
4200
-
Convection Element Power (W)
2500
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
49.0
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
49.6
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
10200
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
11900
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
-
Works with
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
